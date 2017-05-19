Orlando Magic hire John Hammond as General Manager
The Orlando Magic announced Tuesday they have hired John Hammond, formerly of the Milwaukee Bucks , as their general manager. According to Adrian Wojnorowski of The Vertical, Hammond's contract with the Magic will run for five seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC