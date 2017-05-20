NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okafor To Suns For Guard Brandon Knight In Speculated NBA Trade
Even with the playoffs underway, there are still NBA trade rumors hitting the internet as the teams that failed to make the postseason will look to contend in the future. Recent speculation has been raised as far as two teams that could have high draft picks next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC