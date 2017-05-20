Moritz Wagner's latest NBA workout: T...

Moritz Wagner's latest NBA workout: The Milwaukee Bucks

14 hrs ago

Michigan sophomore Moritz Wagner is in Milwaukee today for a workout with the Bucks, the team announced on social media. Wagner said last Friday at the NBA Combine in Chicago that he planned to work out for the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons this week, and hoped to schedule more.

