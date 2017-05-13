Milwaukee Bucks Town Hall Session Sought Arena Construction Workers
The Milwaukee Bucks arena reconstruction has created many jobs for residents of Milwaukee. On Tuesday, May 9, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis teamed up with the Bucks for a Workforce Development Jobs Town Hall Session at Northwest YWCA .
