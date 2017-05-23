Milwaukee Bucks may pursue GM David Griffin, who's had talks with Cavaliers recently

The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, whose current contract expires at season's end and who is in discussions with Cleveland on continuing there. Multiple sources told cleveland.com that the Bucks, who lost general manager John Hammond to the Orlando Magic this week, have interest in Griffin, 47. Milwaukee is conducting a national search for a GM instead of simply promoting assistant GM Justin Zanek, who was widely reported to be in line for the job once Hammond agreed to terms with the Magic.

