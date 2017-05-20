Marquette's Katin Reinhardt Attending Bucks Day 2 Draft Workouts
It's time for day two of the Bucks draft workouts, and this time they've welcomed in a familiar face to the crowd. Marquette's Katin Reinhardt, a guard who transferred from USC, averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a senior.
