Magic hire Raptors GM Jeff Weltman as president of basketball operations
Weltman was with Milwaukee when the Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo and then oversaw Toronto's rise in the East along with Masai Ujiri. Magic hire Raptors GM Jeff Weltman as president of basketball operations Weltman was with Milwaukee when the Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo and then oversaw Toronto's rise in the East along with Masai Ujiri.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
