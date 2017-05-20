LISTEN: Conducting a comprehensive Bucks audio autopsy
In episode 27 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller conduct a comprehensive audio autopsy of the Milwaukee Bucks, after their 2016-17 season ended with a first-round series loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. The guys discuss the epic but not-quite-epic-enough Game 6 loss and the BMO Harris Bradley Center home crowd; rising superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, his supporting cast and who is the second-best player currently on Milwaukee's roster; which offseason moves, including free-agency signings, the team should make, as well as the futures of Jabari Parker and this season's impressive rookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC