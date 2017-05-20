LISTEN: Conducting a comprehensive Bucks audio autopsy

In episode 27 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller conduct a comprehensive audio autopsy of the Milwaukee Bucks, after their 2016-17 season ended with a first-round series loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. The guys discuss the epic but not-quite-epic-enough Game 6 loss and the BMO Harris Bradley Center home crowd; rising superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, his supporting cast and who is the second-best player currently on Milwaukee's roster; which offseason moves, including free-agency signings, the team should make, as well as the futures of Jabari Parker and this season's impressive rookies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.