Lakers await their fate in NBA draft lottery as they search for next great point guard
Lakers coach Luke Walton, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka watch prospects participate in the NBA draft combine on May 12. Lakers coach Luke Walton, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka watch prospects participate in the NBA draft combine on May 12. The last great Lakers point guard will sit on stage Tuesday night during the NBA 's draft lottery , as the public face of the organization. Magic Johnson is now charged with turning around his beloved franchise, with making sure that the Lakers' status lately as a fixture in the NBA draft lottery ends.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
