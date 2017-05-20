Lakers await their fate in NBA draft lottery as they search for next great point guard

Lakers coach Luke Walton, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka watch prospects participate in the NBA draft combine on May 12. Lakers coach Luke Walton, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka watch prospects participate in the NBA draft combine on May 12. The last great Lakers point guard will sit on stage Tuesday night during the NBA 's draft lottery , as the public face of the organization. Magic Johnson is now charged with turning around his beloved franchise, with making sure that the Lakers' status lately as a fixture in the NBA draft lottery ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.