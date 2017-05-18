Know the Prospect: Sindarius Thornwell

Know the Prospect: Sindarius Thornwell

9 hrs ago Read more: Posting and Toasting

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk of Kentucky? Already top-level picks, didn't move their stock much one way or the other. But Sindarius Thornwella Even with a name like that , somehow this dude managed to go largely unnoticed until he led South Carolina to the Final Four, and stirred the loins of every NBA fan whose team has a pick in the late-first or second rounds.

Chicago, IL

