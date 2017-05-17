Kerr will join Warriors in San Antonio; Brown still coach
In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. Ailing Kerr attended the Warriors' practice Saturday morning, May 13, 2017, returning to the floor for the first time in more than three weeks.
