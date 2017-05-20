Justin Zanik Named Milwaukee Bucks In...

Justin Zanik Named Milwaukee Bucks Interim GM to Replace John Hammond

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Justin Zanik their interim general manager, but they will hire a search firm to fill the role permanently, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Wojnarowski previously expected Zanik to earn the permanent general manager role as a GM-in-waiting while Hammond finished out the last year of his contract.

