John Calipari: If Hamidou Diallo is lottery pick, 'I'm retiring, I'm done'
Hamidou Diallo is taking the NBA Combine by storm. With his 44.5 inch vertical and all the other amazing numbers he is putting up, scouts and prognosticators are projecting Diallo to sneak into the NBA lottery this season despite the fact he sat the bench his entire time at Kentucky last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC