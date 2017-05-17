Jerry West grasps Gregg Popovicha s g...

Jerry West grasps Gregg Popovicha s gripe, but defends Zaza Pachulia

9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

As much as Jerry West respects Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the NBA logo and Warriors executive espoused understanding for Dubs center Zaza Pachulia after Sunday's now-notorious incident. West went into great detail about the sequence involving Pachulia and Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 2 with a sprained ankle as a result of the play, on KNBR's Murph & Mac Monday.

