James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook vie for MVP
James was left out of the running Friday night when the NBA announced three finalists for each of its six major awards. Shortly afterward, James went out and delivered an MVP-like performance, collecting 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers rolled to a? 130-86 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.? The Cavaliers star set career highs in assists and rebounds per game this season.
