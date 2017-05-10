Is Klay Thompson a Robot?
On this week's edition of Slate 's sports podcast Hang Up and Listen , Adam Willis pondered the inner workings of carbon-based lifeform Klay Thompson. An adapted transcript of the audio recording is below, and you can listen to Willis' essay by clicking on the player beneath this paragraph and fast-forwarding to the A New Yorker profile from 2015 titled " Julio Jones, Aspiring Robot " highlighted the Atlanta Falcons receiver's narrow precision and perfect repetition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC