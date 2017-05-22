The hundreds of construction workers putting up the new Milwaukee Bucks arena stretch, bend, squat and wiggle _ all before 7 a.m Hardhats building Bucks' arena make routine of daily stretch The hundreds of construction workers putting up the new Milwaukee Bucks arena stretch, bend, squat and wiggle _ all before 7 a.m Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qNuDxy MILWAUKEE - The hundreds of construction workers putting up the new Milwaukee Bucks arena stretch, bend, squat and wiggle - all before 7 a.m. Mel Langlais, safety director for the company's Milwaukee Operating Group, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the morning sessions aren't just about stretching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.