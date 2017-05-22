Hardhats building Bucks' arena make routine of daily stretch
The hundreds of construction workers putting up the new Milwaukee Bucks arena stretch, bend, squat and wiggle - all before 7 a.m. The daily loosening-up regimen is a priority for Minnesota-based Mortenson Construction, which is managing the $524 million project. Mel Langlais, safety director for the company's Milwaukee Operating Group, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the morning sessions aren't just about stretching.
