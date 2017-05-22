Hardhats building Bucks' arena make r...

Hardhats building Bucks' arena make routine of daily stretch

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The hundreds of construction workers putting up the new Milwaukee Bucks arena stretch, bend, squat and wiggle - all before 7 a.m. The daily loosening-up regimen is a priority for Minnesota-based Mortenson Construction, which is managing the $524 million project. Mel Langlais, safety director for the company's Milwaukee Operating Group, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the morning sessions aren't just about stretching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC