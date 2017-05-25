Hamidou Diallo passes on the NBA Draft to return to Kentucky; Wildcats are top-10
The last high-profile player to publicly decide whether he would return to college or stay in the NBA Draft was the only college player who has never played a college game. Fortunately for UK fans, Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo has opted to return to Lexington and play next season with the Wildcats.
