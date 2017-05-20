Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Game 2 score, TV channel, how to watch live...

The San Antonio's chances of evening the Western Conference finals with the Golden State Warriors took a hit Monday when it was announced All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 2. Leonard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game after aggravating an ankle injury when he landed on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia late in the third quarter of Game 1 and did not return. Golden State outscored San Antonio -- which led by as many as 25 points Sunday -- 58-33 after Leonard left the game, going on an 18-0 run and holding on for a 113-111 victory and 1-0 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.