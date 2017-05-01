Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Why No One Can Beat Him One-On-One

It would only stand to reason that a physical freak like Giannis Antetokounmpo would be impossible to handle in a game of one-on-one, but this footage shows that the mismatch he provides is truly criminal. Something about this 24-year-old budding superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks just looks different from other NBA players in terms of his build and lanky frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.