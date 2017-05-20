Game 1 preview: How will Spurs' Leonard look vs. Warriors?

Coaches: Mike Brown , 1st season with Warriors ; Gregg Popovich, 21st season with Spurs Projected starters: Warriors: PG Stephen Curry , SG Klay Thompson , SF Kevin Durant , PF Draymond Green , C Zaza Pachulia Spurs: PG Patty Mills , SG Danny Green , SF Kawhi Leonard , PF LaMarcus Aldridge , C Pau Gasol >> Will Kawhi Leonard be his dominant self? After spraining his left ankle in the third quarter of Game 5 against Houston, Leonard sat out the fourth quarter and overtime of that 110-107 win before missing Game 6 on Thursday. He fully participated in Saturday's practice and has been cleared for Game 1 against the Warriors.

