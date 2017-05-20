Game 1 preview: How will Spurs' Leonard look vs. Warriors?
Coaches: Mike Brown , 1st season with Warriors ; Gregg Popovich, 21st season with Spurs Projected starters: Warriors: PG Stephen Curry , SG Klay Thompson , SF Kevin Durant , PF Draymond Green , C Zaza Pachulia Spurs: PG Patty Mills , SG Danny Green , SF Kawhi Leonard , PF LaMarcus Aldridge , C Pau Gasol >> Will Kawhi Leonard be his dominant self? After spraining his left ankle in the third quarter of Game 5 against Houston, Leonard sat out the fourth quarter and overtime of that 110-107 win before missing Game 6 on Thursday. He fully participated in Saturday's practice and has been cleared for Game 1 against the Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC