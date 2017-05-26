Finals Preview: Cavaliers vs. Warriors, Part III

Framed one way - unstoppable force meets unguardable offense - the 2017 Finals sounds like the sort of high school physics class in which you struggled to keep up, stay awake or both. Framed somewhat differently - inevitable Finals rematch leads to irresistible championship-level basketball - the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Warriors promise enough fun and excitement to make up for six weeks of blowouts and snoozers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.