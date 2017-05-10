Derrick White shooting up NBA draft b...

Derrick White shooting up NBA draft boards

16 hrs ago

Derrick White, former Buffalo, hero of the world , savior of the damned , is putting himself in great position to hear his name called in the 2017 NBA Draft. White is projected by many to be a surefire second round selection, and if he continues surprising and improving, he could find himself drafted in the first round.

