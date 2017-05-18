Curry, teammates reassure Pachulia anticipating hostile San Antonio reception

Zaza Pachulia will no doubt get a nasty reaction from fans in San Antonio during Game 3 on Saturday, but his Warriors teammates have been reassuring him this week after being so scrutinized following the Game 1 play that resulted in Spurs star Kawhi Leonard severely spraining his left ankle. "I think he'll be booed pretty badly," said Draymond Green.

