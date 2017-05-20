Crossroads 2017: With(out) Greg Monro...

Crossroads 2017: With(out) Greg Monroe and/or Spencer Hawes

Knowing how important this current offseason is for the Bucks ' future, we want to engage in a thought exercise regarding some of the possible paths for the Bucks' centers, particularly Spencer Hawes and Greg Monroe. The important dates to know are that Moose can opt out by June 22nd , the NBA draft will also be held on June 22nd , Hawes can opt out on June 26th , and NBA free agency starts on July 1st .

