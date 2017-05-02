Contractor, panels used in leaky Minn...

Contractor, panels used in leaky Minneapolis stadium are involved in new Bucks arena

Similar zinc panels that were used on the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are being used in the construction of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, and the same contractor is involved in their installation, our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has learned. The zinc panels used in Minneapolis have proved problematic.

