Comparing Pop's rant toward Zaza to his defense of Bruce Bowen's kick 11 years ago

On Sunday, Zaza Pachulia put his foot under San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard 's foot as he landed from a jumper, rolling his ankle, exacerbating an existing injury, and removing him from the game. The Warriors went on an 18-0 run, eventually claiming the lead in the fourth after being down 23 in the second half, and winning 113-111.

