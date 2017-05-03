Charlotte Hornets: Miles Plumlee out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery
Miles Plumlee will be sidelined for quite some time this summer after the Charlotte Hornets' big man underwent offseason knee surgery. The Charlotte Hornets have announced that "Miles Plumlee underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement on his right knee."
