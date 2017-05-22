Center of the Sun: What should the Phoenix Suns do with Brandon Knight? The Fantable has answers.
Brandon Knight seemed to drop under the radar of most Suns fans not long after the All-Star break as the Suns went with the youth movement to end the season but we can't just forget about him. He takes up a good chunk of the Suns' team salary as we move forward and the superb play of Tyler Ulis moved him even farther down the point guard depth chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC