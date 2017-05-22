Center of the Sun: What should the Ph...

Center of the Sun: What should the Phoenix Suns do with Brandon Knight? The Fantable has answers.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

Brandon Knight seemed to drop under the radar of most Suns fans not long after the All-Star break as the Suns went with the youth movement to end the season but we can't just forget about him. He takes up a good chunk of the Suns' team salary as we move forward and the superb play of Tyler Ulis moved him even farther down the point guard depth chart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC