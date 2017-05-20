Brown's run-in with CHP keeps peace with Spurs
A day after San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich accused Warriors center Zaza Pachulia of an "unsportsmanlike" play in Game 1, the California Highway Patrol unintentionally broke the tension between the teams. After arriving to his pregame media availability Tuesday about five minutes late, Golden State acting head coach Mike Brown offered a humorous explanation for his tardiness.
