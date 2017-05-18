Bronson Koenig injured during workout with Milwaukee Bucks

After seeing his name left off and fellow teammate Nigel Hayes' name on the 2017 NBA Draft Combine invitation list, Bronson Koenig made it known that he was going to work hard and fight to achieve his dream of making the NBA. A couple of days later, Koenig got the invite to workout with a few teams- including home state team Milwaukee Bucks.

