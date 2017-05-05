Bank Your Future Teaches Seniors What to Expect in College
F ive college students and graduates from YMCA and Boys & Girls Club participate in a panel discussion about adjusting to college after high school. Almost 100 Milwaukee area high school seniors visited the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Sat., April 20 for the Bank Your Future seminar, sponsored by Associated Bank.
