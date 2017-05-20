Antetokounmpo, Brogdon named finalists for NBAa
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Brogdon surprised a lot of people with their play this season in helping the Milwaukee Bucks make the NBA playoffs. It was no surprise to see their names, though, when the finalists for the NBA's biggest individual awards were unveiled Friday.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
