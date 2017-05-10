Ann Coulter's Berkeley speech cancelled a day beforehand
"After the university originally canceled her speech for Thursday and instead invited her to speak there next week, Coulter had vowed to speak anyway; with the university not offering a venue, campus Republican groups had been discussing her possibly appearing on a public plaza, where security would have been challenging", reported The Washington Post . The Berkeley College Republicans and the Young Americas Foundation, a conservative group that had helped book Coulters campus speaking events, both pulled their support Tuesday citing fears of violence.
