Who's behind rallies seeking tax returns

Protestors take part in the "Tax March" calling on US President Donald Trump to release his tax records on April 15, 2017 in New York Thousands of protesters gathered Saturday, April 15, 2017 in cities across the United States to pressure President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has refused to make. After tweeting his best wishes for Easter, Trump sent two tweets suggesting that the election was a referendum on his tax returns, one that he won.

