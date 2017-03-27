Where Thon ranks among best Aussie rookie NBA games
WITH Ben Simmons sidelined for the entire season, Thon Maker has been the Australian rookie to watch, and he hasn't disappointed. Maker's recent play has been extremely impressive, with the big-man proving he was worth being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
