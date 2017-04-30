What to make of the Milwaukee Bucks season?
To the dismay of the Milwaukee Bucks fans, their season didn't quite make it to the month of May. While a Game 4 loss ended with chants from the home fans of "Bucks in 6", it ended up being the Toronto Raptors who prevailed and advanced after a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee. Fans will be let down, as their team hasn't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since the 2000 season.
