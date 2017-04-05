As the season winds down, the Suns have put the ball in Devin Booker's hands more, letting the second-year guard operate off ball screens and develop as a playmaker. What does Devin Booker's future look like? As the season winds down, the Suns have put the ball in Devin Booker's hands more, letting the second-year guard operate off ball screens and develop as a playmaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.