Steve Kerr to miss Warriors' Game 4 due to chronic back pain Kerr missed Game 3, and he said he won't be able to coach Game 4, either. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pTKtEj The Golden State Warriors coach said he would miss Monday's game, and potentially even more time, due to his back issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.