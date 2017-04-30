'Star Wars: Episode IX' Sets Summer 2019 Release Date
Meanwhile, Mark Hamill continues to insist that the sexuality of his iconic Star Wars character, Luke Skywalker, is open to interpretation. And here comes the bad news, Indiana Jones 5 was pushed back a year from July 19th 2019 to July 10th 2020 .
