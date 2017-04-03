Russell Westbrook should be this year's NBA MVP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives between Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison, left, and forward Brandan Wright during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. Earlier in the NBA season, I wrote a column making a case for Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the league's 2016-17 Most Valuable Player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.