Report: Gary Payton II to sign with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Oregon State guard and two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year Gary Payton II will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . Payton, who went unselected in the 2016 NBA draft, has spent the season in the NBA Development League playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' affiliate.

