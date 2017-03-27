Report: Gary Payton II to sign with Milwaukee Bucks
Former Oregon State guard and two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year Gary Payton II will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . Payton, who went unselected in the 2016 NBA draft, has spent the season in the NBA Development League playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' affiliate.
