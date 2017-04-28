Q&A: Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond

The Bucks used the 15th pick in 2013 to draft a very raw prospect from a league in Greece that provided little competition and then in 2016 invested the 10th choice on a high school player from suburban Toronto, and now look. Giannis Antetokounmpo, not so raw anymore, is a star in his fourth season and Thon Maker starts for a playoff team as a rookie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.