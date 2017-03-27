Patrick Patterson puts Raptors player...

Patrick Patterson puts Raptors players in a sticky situation on April Fools' Day

We already saw Giannis Antetokounmpo try his hand at some April Fool's Day fun, and now, it appears, Patrick Patterson is getting in on the action. As the Toronto Raptors detailed on their live Instagram story, all the young players' cars were covered with sticky notes, with "loser" spelled out on the windshield.

