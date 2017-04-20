Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game preview, odds, and...
Russell Westbrook , the indefatigable expression of raw hardwood emotion, looks to tie Oscar Robertson's revered triple-double mark tonight when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks meet during an east/west season-finale from Chesapeake Energy Arena. Throughout a tedious ledger marked by unparalleled individual exertion, Westbrook ambles along the precipice of history.
