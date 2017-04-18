Nurkic to start for Portland in Game 3 against the Warriors
Jusuf Nurkic will start for the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg.
