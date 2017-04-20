NBA waking up to Kiwi talent Tai Webster as a possible second round draft sleeper pick

Kiwi Tai Webster could benefit from the impressive season from Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon in this year's NBA draft, with whispers that Webster could be a second-round sleeper. While the NBA Draft is usually packed with prospects younger than 22 being selected on potential shown in minimal years at US college level, Brogdon has shown the value more experienced prospects offer.

