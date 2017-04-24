NBA Playoffs Wrap: Aussie Bucks knocked out
AUSTRALIAN Bucks duo Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker were knocked out of the playoffs as the Raptors progressed, while compatriot Patty Mills survived with the Spurs to get to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Patty Mills ' San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Playoffs with a come-from-behind win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC