NBA Playoffs Wrap: Aussie Bucks knocked out

AUSTRALIAN Bucks duo Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker were knocked out of the playoffs as the Raptors progressed, while compatriot Patty Mills survived with the Spurs to get to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Patty Mills ' San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Playoffs with a come-from-behind win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.