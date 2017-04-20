NBA playoffs: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 score, TV channel, how to watch...

APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the hoop against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 4. The Toronto Raptors bounced back with an 87-76 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 to even the series heading back home. The Raptors, after falling by 27 in Game 3, forced 21 turnover by the Bucks and held Milwaukee shot 37 percent while limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo to 14 points.

